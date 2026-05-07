WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 20,359 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 595.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Parcel Service from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.08.

View Our Latest Report on UPS

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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