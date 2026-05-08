WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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