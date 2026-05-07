WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.29 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,883.36. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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