Weber Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $5.99 Million Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 563,884 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. Cantaloupe makes up 5.7% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.77% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2,824.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,772 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cantaloupe to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cantaloupe from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc NASDAQ: CTLP, formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

See Also

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