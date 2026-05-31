Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 17,481 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $475.62 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $459.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

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About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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