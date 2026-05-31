Welch & Forbes LLC Has $261.75 Million Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869,787 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 15,119 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.34% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $261,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,201,555,000 after acquiring an additional 372,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,704 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $730,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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