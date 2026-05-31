Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Welch & Forbes LLC Has $26.27 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Adobe logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Welch & Forbes LLC cut its Adobe stake by 21% in the fourth quarter, selling 19,923 shares and leaving it with 75,055 shares worth about $26.27 million.
  • Adobe continues to attract mixed Wall Street views: analysts’ consensus remains “Hold” with a $338.15 price target, though recent targets were lowered by several firms and ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • Insiders have also been selling shares, including CEO Shantanu Narayen, who sold 75,000 shares in late April; meanwhile, Adobe recently authorized a $25 billion share buyback and reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Adobe.

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,055 shares of the software company's stock after selling 19,923 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TrustBank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $259.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $421.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average is $284.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Adobe Right Now?

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
One algorithm, 17 years, nearly 2,000% total returns
One algorithm, 17 years, nearly 2,000% total returns
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 1 to Avoid
3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines