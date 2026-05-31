Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,173 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average is $152.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 89.32%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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