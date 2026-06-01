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Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Marsh & McLennan Companies logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Welch & Forbes LLC opened a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, buying 6,844 shares valued at about $1.27 million in the fourth quarter.
  • The stock was essentially flat, while the company reported strong quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, beating estimates and posting 7.6% year-over-year revenue growth to $7.30 billion.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: several firms cut price targets, and MarketBeat says the stock’s consensus rating is Hold with an average target price of $203.56.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRSH. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $159.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $164.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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