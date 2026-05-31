Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,463 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $86,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $325.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $576.49. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $345.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

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Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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