Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,518 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Welch Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Welch Group LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $62,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $348.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.98 and a 200-day moving average of $345.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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