Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,885 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 309.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

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Visa Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of V opened at $323.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $317.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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