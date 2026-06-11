Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 206.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8%

TJX stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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