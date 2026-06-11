Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,782 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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