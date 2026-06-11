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Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wellspring Financial Advisors disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in NextEra Energy, buying 17,782 shares worth about $1.43 million.
  • Several analysts remain constructive on the stock, with recent price targets ranging up to $106 and an overall consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $99.20.
  • NextEra Energy reported Q1 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share to be paid on June 15, implying a 2.9% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NextEra Energy.

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,782 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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