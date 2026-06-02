Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 8.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.47% of Welltower worth $599,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Stock Down 3.8%

WELL stock opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.60 and a 52-week high of $221.68. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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