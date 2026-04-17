Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 105,658 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 5.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.38% of Welltower worth $484,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:WELL opened at $214.30 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $141.55 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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