Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,599 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 31.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Welltower Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of WELL opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.60 and a 12-month high of $221.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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