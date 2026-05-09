Welltower Inc. $WELL Stake Raised by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Welltower were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in Welltower by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $214.46 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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