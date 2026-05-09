Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 5,105 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $506.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $628.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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