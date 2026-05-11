Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Belden Inc $BDC

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,012 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $588,483,000 after buying an additional 93,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $122,152,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 331,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Belden by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 225,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Belden from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Belden

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $112.30 on Monday. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.The company had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Belden's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Belden's payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Belden Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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