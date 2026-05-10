Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 3,705 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,177 shares of company stock worth $3,176,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

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Qualcomm Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $228.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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