Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $107,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 37.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. This represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 699,134 shares of company stock valued at $151,826,849. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

TMUS stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here