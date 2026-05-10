Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA - Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 2,359 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $248,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,014.28. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock valued at $353,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ORA stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $132.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.38. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $403.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies's payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Ormat Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Ormat Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ormat posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.30, well above the $0.92 consensus estimate, while revenue climbed 75.8% year over year to $403.9 million. The beat was driven by stronger performance in energy storage and products, plus supportive merchant pricing. Article Title

Ormat posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.30, well above the $0.92 consensus estimate, while revenue climbed 75.8% year over year to $403.9 million. The beat was driven by stronger performance in energy storage and products, plus supportive merchant pricing. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA rose 29.7% year over year to $194.9 million, reinforcing the view that profitability improved meaningfully in the quarter. Article Title

Adjusted EBITDA rose 29.7% year over year to $194.9 million, reinforcing the view that profitability improved meaningfully in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on ORA to $123 from $106, signaling increased confidence in the stock’s near-term valuation even while keeping a neutral rating. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on ORA to $123 from $106, signaling increased confidence in the stock’s near-term valuation even while keeping a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which supports the investment case but is not a major catalyst by itself.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which supports the investment case but is not a major catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, insider trading and some institutional filings show more selling than buying over the past six months, which may temper enthusiasm around the stock’s longer-term ownership trend. Article Title

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company's core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat's offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

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