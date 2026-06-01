Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $88.18 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,812 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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