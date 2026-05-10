Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,361 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,716 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock worth $4,347,170,000 after buying an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company's stock worth $4,907,892,000 after buying an additional 6,958,868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 103.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,192,301 shares of the company's stock worth $324,363,000 after buying an additional 2,637,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,080.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company's stock worth $154,112,000 after buying an additional 2,353,841 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,765,388 shares of the company's stock worth $297,694,000 after buying an additional 1,849,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,064 shares of company stock worth $189,934. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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