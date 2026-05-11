Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 34,532 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Textron were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Textron by 3,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Textron by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,655,749.30. The trade was a 34.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $21,612,705.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 742,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,061,355.38. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 306,990 shares of company stock worth $30,211,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $90.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Textron to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.18.

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Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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