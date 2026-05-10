Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,177 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,226,626,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,587,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $120,414,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,200,000.

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Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.46. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $151.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $124.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Further Reading

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