Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,349 Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOLS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Solstice Advanced Mat to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

SOLS stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 300.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is 115.38%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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