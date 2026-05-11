Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 16,500 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,477 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,649,000 after purchasing an additional 44,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,475,576 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,922 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 836,362 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 729,663 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company's stock.

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Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

KFY stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $725.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $692.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Korn/Ferry International's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Korn/Ferry International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Korn/Ferry International

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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