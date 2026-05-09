Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,474 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,165 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,732,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $720,576,000 after purchasing an additional 825,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $619.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:TMO opened at $464.64 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $493.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Article

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Article

Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Article

Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Article

Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target on Thermo Fisher from $675 to $615, which can weigh on sentiment even though the firm kept an overweight rating. Article

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,544 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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