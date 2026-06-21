WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $508,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,504 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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