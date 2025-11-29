West Family Investments Inc. Buys 2,931 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 53,294 shares of the company's stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

