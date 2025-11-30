West Family Investments Inc. Buys 654 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 201,146 shares of the company's stock worth $102,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 377,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stephens upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Arete raised shares of CrowdStrike from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $706.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $509.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.12. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.16, a P/E/G ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

