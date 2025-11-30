Free Trial
West Family Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Key Points

  • West Family Investments increased its stake in Intel by 84%, buying 10,692 shares to hold 23,423 shares worth about $525,000 at quarter-end.
  • Several large institutions also boosted positions—Schroder (+60% to 8.32M shares) and Mackenzie among them—and Norges Bank initiated a new Intel stake valued at roughly $1.58 billion, leaving institutional ownership at about 64.5%.
  • Intel shares jumped ~10.5%, opening at $40.68, after reporting Q3 EPS of $0.23 and revenue of $13.65 billion (beating estimates), while analysts' consensus remains a "Reduce" with an average price target of $34.84.
West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intel by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,317,249 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $186,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 55.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,063,008 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $46,211,000 after buying an additional 738,043 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,723,025 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $38,570,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 79.3% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 10.5%

INTC stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4,071.57 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

