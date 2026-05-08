Western Standard LLC Makes New Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV

Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Savers Value Village makes up 0.9% of Western Standard LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.13% of Savers Value Village at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,527,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company's stock worth $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,875 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,291 shares of the company's stock worth $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 891,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,845 shares of the company's stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 473,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.89.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.53 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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