Western Standard LLC Purchases Shares of 1,165,000 Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,165,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000. Compass Diversified makes up approximately 2.6% of Western Standard LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 1.55% of Compass Diversified as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,717 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 80,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $172,200. This represents a -300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $12.01 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Compass Diversified from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Compass Diversified from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Compass Diversified to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.75.

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Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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