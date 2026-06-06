Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 461,196 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,292 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 461,196 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.73% of Calix worth $60,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares in the company, valued at $71,127,572.88. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.23. Calix, Inc has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, DJS, Pomerantz, Kirby McInerney, and others, announced or reminded investors about a securities fraud class action against Calix, adding legal overhang and potential settlement risk. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, DJS, Pomerantz, Kirby McInerney, and others, announced or reminded investors about a securities fraud class action against Calix, adding legal overhang and potential settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: One alert specifically cited allegations that Calix’s “record margins were propped up” by a dwindling supply of pre-purchased memory components, which could increase concern about the quality of prior earnings results. Article Title

One alert specifically cited allegations that Calix’s “record margins were propped up” by a dwindling supply of pre-purchased memory components, which could increase concern about the quality of prior earnings results. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits center on allegations of violations of federal securities laws, with a lead-plaintiff deadline around July 27, 2026; these notices are procedural but keep the issue in the spotlight for investors. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Calix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CALX

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Featured Stories

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