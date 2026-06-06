Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 201,704 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $328,977,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $97,293,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.1%

TDG stock opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,203.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,281.43. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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