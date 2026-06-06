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Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Westfield Capital Management cut its Palantir stake by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 451,865 shares and ending with 154,585 shares worth about $27.48 million.
  • Palantir’s latest results were strong, with quarterly EPS of $0.33 beating estimates and revenue of $1.63 billion rising 84.7% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains mostly bullish on PLTR, with several firms raising targets and the consensus rating sitting at Moderate Buy with an average price target of $192.76, even as some investors continue to question its rich valuation.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 451,865 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $222,143,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.92 and a one year high of $207.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.85.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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