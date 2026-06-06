Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $5.43 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,757 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,443 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $61,261,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in McDonald's by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,394,897 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $426,322,000 after buying an additional 116,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $93,276.63. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,594. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $279.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.97 and a 200-day moving average of $307.54. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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