Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 17,488 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,044 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.19% of Vulcan Materials worth $72,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,712 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:VMC opened at $281.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.77 and a 200-day moving average of $290.24. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $252.35 and a one year high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $326.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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