Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Shares in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $58,758,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.32% of Packaging Corporation of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.57.

View Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.8%

PKG opened at $222.99 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $249.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.83%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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