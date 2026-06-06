Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $70.63 Million Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,544,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,632,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.60% of Celsius as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Celsius by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,867 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,382,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 48,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 898,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,628,000 after purchasing an additional 896,202 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.13 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Celsius's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Celsius from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.53.

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More Celsius News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celsius this week:

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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