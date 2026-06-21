Westmount Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 179.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here