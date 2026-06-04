Westpac Banking Corp Sells 100,124 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,565 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 100,124 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Up 4.4%

INTC opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $566.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here