Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,977 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ES stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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