Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Trending Headlines about Weyerhaeuser

Here are the key news stories impacting Weyerhaeuser this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “outperform” rating on Weyerhaeuser and set a $30 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Weyerhaeuser's (WY) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Weyerhaeuser and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still projects Weyerhaeuser to be profitable across 2026-2028, with estimates such as $0.27 EPS for FY2026 , $0.59 EPS for FY2027 , and $1.00 EPS for FY2028 , suggesting longer-term earnings potential remains intact.

Zacks Research still projects Weyerhaeuser to be profitable across 2026-2028, with estimates such as , , and , suggesting longer-term earnings potential remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut EPS forecasts across several periods, including Q2 2026 to $0.07 , Q4 2026 to $0.05 , FY2026 to $0.27 , Q1 2027 to $0.11 , Q2 2027 to $0.14 , Q3 2027 to $0.17 , and Q4 2027 to $0.17 . Lower profit expectations can weigh on investor sentiment.

Zacks Research across several periods, including , , , , , , and . Lower profit expectations can weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The biggest longer-range revisions were also lower, with Q1 2028 EPS cut to $0.18, Q2 2028 EPS cut to $0.28, FY2027 EPS cut to $0.59, and FY2028 EPS cut to $1.00, reinforcing a softer outlook from analysts.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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