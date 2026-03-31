Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,717,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.63% of Weyerhaeuser worth $278,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,510 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 455,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 328,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Calvin O'rourke acquired 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $726,556.35. This represents a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $618,496.20. The trade was a 491.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is currently 190.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. New Street Research set a $28.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Further Reading

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