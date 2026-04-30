W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,941,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11,400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,180 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $168,970,000 after buying an additional 210,335 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $922.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total value of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,213.72. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,001 shares of company stock worth $30,367,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $905.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $869.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $865.95. The firm has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.45 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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