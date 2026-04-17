Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,430 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm's 50 day moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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